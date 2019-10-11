[SBS Star] Jessica to Publish a Novel About a K-pop Star Based on Her Personal Experience

Jessica, formerly of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation, is making debut as a novelist.On October 11, news outlet My Daily reported that Jessica recently signed a deal with a major publishing company in the United States to publish her debut novel 'Shine'.According to the report, the novel is slated for the fall of 2020 and has already been sold in 11 different countries.'Shine' is about a Korean-American teenager becoming the next big K-pop star after training hard at an entertainment company in Korea.Although fictional, Jessica said to have drawn her personal experience in the K-pop industry in the book.It currently is in talks to be developed into a movie in the near future as well.Born and raised in San Francisco, Jessica gained phenomenal popularity from all over the world as a member of Girls' Generation.Since leaving Girls' Generation in September 2014, Jessica has been focusing on building her career in areas such as music, acting and fashion.She has released a number of solo albums, acted in various genres of movies and launched her own fashion line.As Jessica knows about the world of K-pop than anybody else out there and has great talent in lots of areas, many fans are very excited about the release of 'Shine'.(Credit= 'jessica.syj' Instagram)(SBS Star)