[SBS Star] BTS Reportedly Stopped Rehearsal out of Respect for Muslim Culture
Published 2019.10.11 10:34 Updated 2019.10.11 10:50
K-pop boy group BTS is receiving praise from fans for showing respect for Muslim culture during rehearsal.

Currently, BTS is visiting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as part of the group's world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'.

BTS is the first non-Saudi Arabian artists to perform at the Saudi Arabian capital's legendary King Fahd International Stadium.
Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabian fans of BTS warmly welcomed the group, and some fans even gathered outside the stadium to listen to BTS' rehearsal a day before the concert.

According to the fans who went to the stadium, the stadium fell completely silent for Adhan, the Islamic call to worship that is called out from the mosque five times a day.
BTSFans commented, "The members are non-Muslims, but they showed respect for Saudi Arabia's culture and the Muslim religion.", "They paused the entire rehearsal out of respect. This warms my heart.", "Muslim fans are feeling so loved right now. Such little acts of tolerance and kindness mean so much to us.", and more.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS' Riyadh concert will be streamed live on NAVER VLIVE Plus on October 12 at 1:30AM KST. 

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
