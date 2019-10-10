[SBS Star] gugudan MINA Reveals the Most Extreme Dieting Method She Tried

MINA of K-pop girl group gugudan opened up about the extreme way she once tried to lose weight.On October 10 episode of KBS' talk show 'Happy Together 4', MINA will be guesting on the show along with her fellow 'Hotel Del Luna' drama cast members Jung Dong-hwan, Bae Hae-sun, Nam Kyung-eup, and P.O of Block B.During the show, MINA caught everyone's attention by revealing her extreme dieting method.MINA said, "When I starred in 'Produce 101', I wore a sleeveless dress to perform Apink's 'I Don't Know'. I was shocked to see myself on TV."She continued, "It was such a huge shock, and I haven't worn sleeveless clothes since then. I stopped eating food and just held out on two bottles of carbonated water a day. When I lost the most amount of weight, I was 41.7 kg (approximately 92lbs)."(Credit= KBS Happy Together 4, Mnet Produce 101, 'gu9udan' Facebook)(SBS Star)