SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Get Super Excited on Their Trip
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Get Super Excited on Their Trip

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.10 17:26 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Get Super Excited on Their Trip
K-pop boy group BTS' member V, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and singer Peakboy were seen having the time of their lives on a trip together.  

On October 9, V dropped a video that briefly sketched his recent trip with his close celebrity friends―Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy.Park Seo Jun, V, Choi Woo Shik and PeakboyFirst, the video showed the four guys in a car singing and dancing along to a 90s' popular vacation song 'Lady on the Beach' by K-pop trio COOL.

Over this video, V had written, "We had some pastries at the parking lot and got way too excited."Park Seo Jun, V, Choi Woo Shik and PeakboyThen, it switched to showing V on a yacht getting ready to jump into the sea.

V got too nervous that he kept backing off at first, but succeeded it in the end.VAfter that, V filmed a close-shot of himself back in the accommodation after spending time in the sea.

Here, V playfully made different faces to BTS' latest track 'Boy With Luv' without wearing any top.VLastly, the video showed the four guys at the gym in the morning after breakfast.

Park Seo Jun actually worked out while the other three only playfully pretended to work out.

Once again, they got into the rhythm and started dancing to the music.
 

Their constant smile as well as excited dance demonstrated how much fun V, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy had on this trip.

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992