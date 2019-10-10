[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS V·Park Seo Jun·Choi Woo Shik·Peakboy Get Super Excited on Their Trip

K-pop boy group BTS' member V, actors Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and singer Peakboy were seen having the time of their lives on a trip together.On October 9, V dropped a video that briefly sketched his recent trip with his close celebrity friends―Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy.First, the video showed the four guys in a car singing and dancing along to a 90s' popular vacation song 'Lady on the Beach' by K-pop trio COOL.Over this video, V had written, "We had some pastries at the parking lot and got way too excited."Then, it switched to showing V on a yacht getting ready to jump into the sea.V got too nervous that he kept backing off at first, but succeeded it in the end.After that, V filmed a close-shot of himself back in the accommodation after spending time in the sea.Here, V playfully made different faces to BTS' latest track 'Boy With Luv' without wearing any top.Lastly, the video showed the four guys at the gym in the morning after breakfast.Park Seo Jun actually worked out while the other three only playfully pretended to work out.Once again, they got into the rhythm and started dancing to the music.Their constant smile as well as excited dance demonstrated how much fun V, Park Seo Jun, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy had on this trip.(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)