[SBS Star] Yang Se-hyung Laughs at Lee Sang Yun's Romantic Photo with Jang Na-ra

Comedian Yang Se-hyung poked fun at actor Lee Sang Yun's romantic photo with actress Jang Na-ra.On October 9, Lee Sang Yun updated his Instagram with some new photos.The first photo showed Lee Sang Yun brightly smiling in front of a snack truck while holding a cup of coffee in his hand.The next photo was of a banner on top of the snack struck that says, "Dear Na-ra noona, Sang Yun hyung and all the other 'VIP' team members, I know this isn't a lot, but please enjoy it. I wish the best for the drama to be successful. From superstar Se-hyung."Then in the last photo, Lee Sang Yun pointed at "ㅋㅋㅋ" (LOL―Laughing Out Loud) on a large photo that was stuck on the side of the snack truck with a confused look on his face.The photo was of a recent magazine shoot of Lee Sang Yun and Jang Na-ra.As they are married in the drama, they were very affectionate in the photo.It seemed like Yang Se-hyung found the photo funny, because he was not used to seeing Lee Sang Yun that way.Lee Sang Yun responded to this by writing, "The weather's getting pretty chilly now, but Se-hyung has warmed our hearts today. Thank you. What do you mean by 'LOL' though?" in the caption.After some time, Jang Na-ra also left a comment, "Haha why 'LOL'? Anyway, thank you, Se-hyung!"Meanwhile, Lee Sang Yun and Yang Se-hyung have been hosting SBS' popular television show 'Master in the House' together since the end of 2017.(Credit= 'lsy_810815' Instagram, 'SBSjipsabu' Facebook)(SBS Star)