[SBS Star] ZICO Reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' Gets Him the Most Royalties

K-pop artist ZICO revealed the song 'Kangaroo' that he wrote for disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's sub-unit Triple Position gets him the most royalties (copyright income).On October 9, ZICO guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Idol Radio' and joined special DJs, HYOJUNG and SEUNGHEE of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL.When asked about when he started songwriting, ZICO shared, "I started writing songs after I debuted, when I was 20 years old. The first song that I wrote was 'NalinA' (Block B)."About his first-ever copyright check, ZICO said, "I think it was about 120,000 won (approximately 100 dollars). I didn't use the money, I saved it by putting it inside a frame."To the question about the track that brought him the most royalties, ZICO revealed, "It's hard to name one song if you look at it periodically because I don't know that information. But the song that surprised me with the amount that came in all at once was Wanna One's 'Kangaroo'."Meanwhile, ZICO dropped a new solo album 'THINKING Part.1' on September 30.(Credit= MBC Idol Radio, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)