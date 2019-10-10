SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] ZICO Reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' Gets Him the Most Royalties
Published 2019.10.10 14:25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] ZICO Reveals Wanna Ones Kangaroo Gets Him the Most Royalties
K-pop artist ZICO revealed the song 'Kangaroo' that he wrote for disbanded K-pop project group Wanna One's sub-unit Triple Position gets him the most royalties (copyright income).

On October 9, ZICO guested on MBC FM4U's radio show 'Idol Radio' and joined special DJs, HYOJUNG and SEUNGHEE of K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL.
ZICO Reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' Gets Him the Most RoyaltiesWhen asked about when he started songwriting, ZICO shared, "I started writing songs after I debuted, when I was 20 years old. The first song that I wrote was 'NalinA' (Block B)."

About his first-ever copyright check, ZICO said, "I think it was about 120,000 won (approximately 100 dollars). I didn't use the money, I saved it by putting it inside a frame."
ZICO Reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' Gets Him the Most RoyaltiesTo the question about the track that brought him the most royalties, ZICO revealed, "It's hard to name one song if you look at it periodically because I don't know that information. But the song that surprised me with the amount that came in all at once was Wanna One's 'Kangaroo'."
ZICO Reveals Wanna One's 'Kangaroo' Gets Him the Most RoyaltiesMeanwhile, ZICO dropped a new solo album 'THINKING Part.1' on September 30.

(Credit= MBC Idol Radio, 'WannaOne.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star) 
