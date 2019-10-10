SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own Books
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own Books

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.10 11:19 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own Books
Actor Song Il Kook has shared an adorable update from his three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.

On October 9, Song Il Kook took his personal Instagram account to share some photos of the triplets.
The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own BooksAlong with the photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "They brought these to me this morning saying that they'd written their own books."

In the post, there were three stapled "books" that well-reflect the triplets' individual personalities.
The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own BooksFirst, the oldest Daehan wrote a book about the periodic table of elements, showing a page that describes the characteristics of oxygen.
The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own BooksMinguk wrote a script with the title, 'The Man Called a God: Resurrection of the Dark Phoenix'.
The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own BooksManse made a book titled, 'There Are Books That Don't Have Hangul (Korean alphabet) in Them'.

Song Il Kook added, "As it is Hangul Day today, I had a good laugh about Manse's book."

(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992