[SBS Star] The Song Triplets Write Their Very Own Books

Actor Song Il Kook has shared an adorable update from his three sons―Daehan, Minguk, and Manse.On October 9, Song Il Kook took his personal Instagram account to share some photos of the triplets.Along with the photos, Song Il Kook wrote, "They brought these to me this morning saying that they'd written their own books."In the post, there were three stapled "books" that well-reflect the triplets' individual personalities.First, the oldest Daehan wrote a book about the periodic table of elements, showing a page that describes the characteristics of oxygen.Minguk wrote a script with the title, 'The Man Called a God: Resurrection of the Dark Phoenix'.Manse made a book titled, 'There Are Books That Don't Have Hangul (Korean alphabet) in Them'.Song Il Kook added, "As it is Hangul Day today, I had a good laugh about Manse's book."(Credit= 'songilkook' Instagram)(SBS Star)