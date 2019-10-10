SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: SuperM BAEKHYUN Impressively Sings High Notes on 'The Ellen Show'
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.10 10:50
BAEKHYUN of K-pop boy group SuperM/EXO impressed the audience at 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' by flawlessly singing high notes.

On October 9 (local time), SuperM made its U.S. television debut on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

On this day, SuperM performed its title track 'Jopping' from the first mini album released on October 4.

SuperM's performance was so magnificent and powerful that the audience could not take their eyes off all seven members throughout the performance.SuperMWhat grabbed the attention of them the most was the part towards the end when BAEKHYUN reached some high notes.

Even though BAEKHYUN was singing unbelievably high notes, he did not look like he was having any difficulties at all.

In fact, he looked confident and comfortable while doing so, which made the audience unconsciously put their thumbs up with their mouth wide open.BAEKHYUNLater when this performance video was shared online, people came along and left numerous comments under it.

Their comments included, "Wow, that was smooth.", "Yesss my man showing the world what he got!", "See that? This is K-pop, guys." and so on.
 

(Credit= The Ellen DeGeneres Show, 'superm' Twitter)

(SBS Star)  
