[SBS Star] International ARMY Celebrate Korea's Hangul Day by Writing BTS Lyrics in Korean

Fans of K-pop boy group BTS all across the globe celebrated Korea's Hangul Day, the proclamation day of the Korean alphabet, by writing BTS' song lyrics and sharing them online.In celebration of South Korea's 573rd Hangul Day on October 9, international ARMYs (BTS' official fan club) decided to trend the hashtag '#방탄때문에_한글배웠다', which translates to "Thanks to BTS, I learned Hangul."Along with the hashtag, fans flooded social media with photos of their handwriting of their favorite BTS lyrics in Korean.They also shared their own story of how BTS' lyrics touched them and cheered them up; which eventually led them to learn the foreign language to better understand the meanings behind BTS' music.Back in October last year, the South Korean government awarded BTS members with the 'Hwagwan' Order of Cultural Merit for their outstanding meritorious services to the promotion of Korean pop culture and Hangul.Check out international ARMYs' beautiful Hangul handwriting below:(Credit= 'killthemask' 'magyarchunsa' 'anadorian4' '89JH911' 'moon88181' 'BTS21_2019' 'reaanx' 'hopeBTS_17' 'darlingspectrum' Twitter, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)