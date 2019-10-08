[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Cannot Control His Powers?

K-pop boy group BTS' member JUNGKOOK showed off his incredible strength and his fans are loving it.Recently, a thread titled, 'JUNGKOOK, the youngest member of BTS who seems like he cannot control his powers' drew a great deal of attention online.In the post, there were numerous clips and photos of JUNGKOOK which show how strong JUNGKOOK is.Lifting up his fellow members was a piece of cake for him, and JUNGKOOK even jumped with another person on top of him.When he wanted to eat pineapple but did not have a knife, JUNGKOOK simply cut the pineapple with his hands.Also, JUNGKOOK can jump really high as if he is on a trampoline and lift up his entire body only using his hands.JUNGKOOK did not even blink when he had to get three chairs at once and also had no problem carrying a huge basketball stand all by himself.After seeing these clips of JUNGKOOK, his fans commented, "Now, that's what I like. He's the perfect combination of cute and sexy.", "A basketball stand? How's that even possible?", "Look at his guns. Can't take my eyes off of it.", and so on.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)