[SBS Star] 5 Actors Who Impeccably Pulled off School Uniform Even Though They Are in Their 30s

After graduating from high school, there are not a lot of opportunities to wear a school uniform unless one is planning a uniform-involved prank or something.Some take out their old uniform on a special occasion such as April Fools' Day or a themed party, but even with the exact same outfit, none of them really look like their old self.But it is not because of the changes in their looks, it is because they came to give off a slightly different vibe as time passes.However, there are a few celebrities who succeeded in stopping the clock and managed to pull off the one outfit that looks the best on teenagers―a school uniform.Whilst watching their movies and dramas, the public truly had a hard time believing the fact that they are actually in their 30s since they all looked so natural and beautiful in their school uniforms.Let's take a look at these five actors who flutter everyone's heart with their ageless beauty.(Credit= YG Entertainment, BH Entertainment, SHOWBOX, FNC Entertainment, Namoo Actors, tvN, 'roma.emo' 'rachel_mypark' Instagram)(SBS Star)