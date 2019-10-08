SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Flutters Everybody's Heart with His Gorgeous Appearance at the Airport
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Flutters Everybody's Heart with His Gorgeous Appearance at the Airport

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.08 18:11 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Flutters Everybodys Heart with His Gorgeous Appearance at the Airport
Actor Lee Minho once again unintentionally made everyone's heart skip a beat with his great looks.

In the morning of October 7, Lee Minho arrived at Incheon International Airport after completing an overseas promotional activity.Lee MinhoLee MinhoEven though it was early in the morning, Lee Minho somehow managed to make himself look perfect.

Not only his hair was not styled, but he also had zero make-up on his face.

However, his defined facial features as well as smooth skin fooled everyone into thinking that he had just got out of a beauty salon.Lee MinhoHis 'too good-looking to be natural but it is' look was complemented by a simple yet fashionable black and white outfit, which multiplied his gorgeousness.

From the moment he got out of the gate until he got on his van, Lee Minho took all passersby as well as fans' breath away.Lee MinhoLee MinhoMeanwhile, Lee Minho's new fantasy romance drama 'The King: the Eternal Monarch' (literal translation) is scheduled to be released early next year.

(Credit= 'Go_0617' 'hjleesin' Twitter, 'shuai' Weibo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992