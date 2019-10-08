[SBS Star] KyuHyun Shares How He Would Like to Meet His Potential Other Half

KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared how he would like to meet his potential other half.On October 7 episode of tvN's television show 'Salty Tour', the cast members were seen having a chat in one café in Malacca, Malaysia.While asking each other some random questions, model Han Hyejin asked KyuHyun about his preference to ways of encountering his potential significant other.She asked, "How would you want to meet your future girlfriend? Do you prefer to have a first encounter with her in a natural manner or set up environment like a blind date?"Without hesitation, KyuHyun answered, "I definitely prefer the former way. Hold on, doesn't that mean I should be looking for one here in Malacca?"Han Hyejin responded, "Don't you meet a lot of girls when you go to shootings for a music show?"KyuHyun said, "Well, it's been some time since I've been to one of those shootings. These days, I find it hard to meet someone naturally."Then, Lee Yong-jin suddenly said, "Oh, I heard that you and actress Jin Se Yun went to Yangpyeong together the other day."KyuHyun laughed and commented, "What on earth are you talking about? Will you please stop making things up? You know she was just my partner during our last 'Salty Tour' trip."He worryingly added, "Oh man. Everyone watching this will think that it's all real now because of you!"(Credit= tvN Salty Tour)(SBS Star)