SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] KyuHyun Shares How He Would Like to Meet His Potential Other Half
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] KyuHyun Shares How He Would Like to Meet His Potential Other Half

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.08 17:37 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] KyuHyun Shares How He Would Like to Meet His Potential Other Half
KyuHyun of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared how he would like to meet his potential other half.

On October 7 episode of tvN's television show 'Salty Tour', the cast members were seen having a chat in one café in Malacca, Malaysia.

While asking each other some random questions, model Han Hyejin asked KyuHyun about his preference to ways of encountering his potential significant other.

She asked, "How would you want to meet your future girlfriend? Do you prefer to have a first encounter with her in a natural manner or set up environment like a blind date?"KyuHyunWithout hesitation, KyuHyun answered, "I definitely prefer the former way. Hold on, doesn't that mean I should be looking for one here in Malacca?"

Han Hyejin responded, "Don't you meet a lot of girls when you go to shootings for a music show?"

KyuHyun said, "Well, it's been some time since I've been to one of those shootings. These days, I find it hard to meet someone naturally." KyuHyunThen, Lee Yong-jin suddenly said, "Oh, I heard that you and actress Jin Se Yun went to Yangpyeong together the other day."

KyuHyun laughed and commented, "What on earth are you talking about? Will you please stop making things up? You know she was just my partner during our last 'Salty Tour' trip."

He worryingly added, "Oh man. Everyone watching this will think that it's all real now because of you!"KyuHyun(Credit= tvN Salty Tour)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992