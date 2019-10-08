SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Gomak Mate' Cast Members Wish IU & Taeyeon to Join the Program
Published 2019.10.08
The cast members of 'Gomak Mate' named singers IU, Taeyeon, and more as the artists they wish to invite to the program as guests.

On October 8, the press conference for SBS Mobidic's upcoming music-talk show 'Gomak Mate' took place at SBS Hall, Seoul.
Gomak Mate'Gomak Mate' features lyricist Kim Eana, hip-hop artist DINDIN, Daybreak's vocalist Lee Wonseok, and singer-songwriter Jeong Sewoon as the hosts.

As the show's concept is to invite the casts' fellow artists as guests, they were asked to name one artist they wish to invite to the program.

Gomak MateDINDIN said, "Since Kim Eana is close to IU and Park Hyo Shin, I wish they can join us one day. John Mayer would make a great guest if he ever plans to visit Korea one day."

Kim Eana said, "'Gomak Mate' is a program where the cast members and guests can talk, sing, and enjoy listening to music altogether. In that sense, I want Taeyeon to join us one day. If she joins us, I will give her a piggyback ride all the time."
Gomak MateWhile Kim Wonseok picked singer 10cm, Jeong Sewoon named singer-songwriter Sunwoojunga and explained, "I want to invite one of my all-time favorite artists, Sunwoojunga, to our show. It would be amazing if I can interact with her through music."

Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Gomak Mate' will be unveiled via Olleh TV Mobile on October 11, then on 'Bang Unnie' YouTube channel every Friday at 6PM KST starting October 18.
 

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE, '방언니' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
