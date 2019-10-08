[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Laughs as He Blows Cake Decorations Out Along with the Candles

Actor Kang Ha Neul burst into laughter after blowing cake decorations out along with the candles.Recently, one past video of Kang Ha Neul started going viral online due to it being extremely amusing.The video began with Kang Ha Neul smiling for the camera while holding a candle-lit cake in his hands.A few seconds later, Kang Ha Neul realized that the camera was on a video mode and awkwardly smiled.Then, the video switched to Kang Ha Neul sitting in front of the cake and blowing out the candles.Instead of only blowing out the candles though, he accidentally blew out three meringues together with the candles.Kang Ha Neul panicked at an unexpected outcome, and speedily pick them up from the table.When he had successfully put all the meringues back on the cake, except for one which went on the floor, him as well as everyone around him laughed hysterically for ages.(Credit= 'CJ Entertainment' Facebook)(SBS Star)