SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Laughs as He Blows Cake Decorations Out Along with the Candles
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Laughs as He Blows Cake Decorations Out Along with the Candles

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.08 16:09 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kang Ha Neul Laughs as He Blows Cake Decorations Out Along with the Candles
Actor Kang Ha Neul burst into laughter after blowing cake decorations out along with the candles.

Recently, one past video of Kang Ha Neul started going viral online due to it being extremely amusing.Kang Ha NeulThe video began with Kang Ha Neul smiling for the camera while holding a candle-lit cake in his hands.

A few seconds later, Kang Ha Neul realized that the camera was on a video mode and awkwardly smiled.Kang Ha NeulThen, the video switched to Kang Ha Neul sitting in front of the cake and blowing out the candles.

Instead of only blowing out the candles though, he accidentally blew out three meringues together with the candles.Kang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul panicked at an unexpected outcome, and speedily pick them up from the table.

When he had successfully put all the meringues back on the cake, except for one which went on the floor, him as well as everyone around him laughed hysterically for ages.
 

(Credit= 'CJ Entertainment' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992