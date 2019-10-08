SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Shows off His Perfect Bare Face in a Fishing Vlog
Published 2019.10.08
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS surprised fans with his flawless bare face in a newly-released vlog.

On October 7, BTS' official YouTube channel BANGTANTV dropped JIN's fishing vlog, showing JIN enjoying his vacation to the fullest.
JINJIN went on a fishing trip, which is known to be one of his hobbies, and showed more laid-back, comfortable side of himself in the vlog.

As JIN and SUGA had to get up early in the morning to kick off their fishing adventure, JIN casually put on his black baseball cap with no makeup and hairdo.
JINJINHowever, JIN did not fail to impress his fans with his "worldwide handsome" visual, showing off his perfect facial features with zero blemishes on his skin.

Upon watching JIN's vlog, fans commented, "How can a guy's skin be this flawless?", "He's just perfect.", "Can't stop watching the close-up shot over and over again.", and more.
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
