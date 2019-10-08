[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'Master in the House' Cast Members Get Hilariously Terrified at a Haunted House

The cast of 'Master in the House'―actor Lee Sang Yun, comedian Yang Se-hyung, singer Lee Seung Gi and K-pop boy group BTOB's member Yook Sungjae had a terrifying experience at a haunted house.On October 6 episode of SBS' television show 'Master in the House', the four cast members were seen at a haunted house at an amusement park.At the haunted house, the production team threw them a rope and told them why they were asked to be there.They said, "Okay, so zombies live in this house. You guys are going to enter this house together and find three bags that has a letter 'H' written on them. But all four of you must not let go of this rope until the end."Unsurprisingly, Lee Sang Yun, Yang Se-hyung, Lee Seung Gi and Yook Sungjae started panicking and said, "Are you saying that for real? No way. I can't do it."Out of all, Yook Sungjae seemed the most terrified though; he kept on saying things like "Can you see(?) my heart beating fast?", "What if zombies tag along with us?", "I'm so going to cry!" and so on.Yook Sungjae also shared an intriguing story, "When I was in middle school, I happened to go to a haunted house one day. I was frightened to death that I cried my eyes out there."He continued, "I think the person who was dressed as a ghost at the haunted house felt really bad for making me cry an awful lot. He/she gave me a candy. This is how much haunted houses scare me!"At the haunted house, the four cast members non-stop screamed in horror, especially Yook Sungjae.Yook Sungjae screamed so much that at one point, Lee Seung Gi told him, "Sungjae, you are making me even more scared!"Besides screaming for their dear lives, Lee Sang Yun apologized to zombies and Yang Se-hyung unintentionally swore at them.It turned out that Lee Seung Gi was the bravest 'Master in the House' cast member.Despite being scared, Lee Seung Gi found and grabbed all three bags himself, and even tried to fight zombies.(Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)