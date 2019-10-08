[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Mourns Loss of His Good Friend Matthew Wong

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member T.O.P mourned the death of his good friend, a New York-based artist Matthew Wong.On October 17, T.O.P took his personal Instagram to express his grief for the loss of the talented young artist.Along with the photos of Wong and his works, T.O.P wrote a heartbreaking caption in English, expressing his deepest sadness for the loss.T.O.P wrote:I have many friends who chose sad deaths.But the reason why today is the saddest is that I and this friend could not meet in person.We promised to meet soon at the end of the month.He was a very meaningful friend who gave me great strength over the past year when I was in the most difficult situation, and who often gave me great encouragement and support through messages.He was a very special Asian artist friend to me.He and I were very grateful to each other and were often encouraging each other.He also showed respect to my achievements, which were nothing special, but I really loved and respected his work with all my heart.Not so long ago, I got a new passport because some of my schedule was over, and I promised to go abroad and meet him soon.I was very excited about it, and now I'm even more heartbroken about it.I express my deep condolences to his tragic death. I'm terribly sorry.Thank you so much for being born as an Asian like me Matthew. You are magic.I want to tell you I'm so proud of you man. Forever.You've been the purest and most beautiful genius in the world.You were the painter who painted the purest world in the world.From now on, you can live a magical life for yourself in the world that you have created and shown yourself in your heaven.Rest in peace, my brother Matthew Wong.Karma, Matthew Wong's private gallery located in the New York City, announced the death of the 35-year-old artist through ARTnews on October 6.(Credit= 'choi_seung_hyun_tttop' Instagram)(SBS Star)