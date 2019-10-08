SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SuperM TAEMIN Misspells a Word on His Poster & This Is What He Writes Under It
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] SuperM TAEMIN Misspells a Word on His Poster & This Is What He Writes Under It

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.08 13:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] SuperM TAEMIN Misspells a Word on His Poster & This Is What He Writes Under It
TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SuperM/SHINee misspelled a word on a poster and cutely shared the fact with fans.

On October 4, SuperM made its grand debut with a powerful title track 'Jopping'.SuperMTo celebrate this meaningful day, SM Entertainment displayed a huge poster of the members in public in Los Angeles, the United States.

Over this poster, each member signed an autograph and short message to fans.

TAEMIN's message said, "We are coming! We will show you!"SuperMBut what caught more attention than his initial message was a scribble and writing in the middle of his message.

It turned out TAEMIN had written two 'm's for "coming" and scribbled over one 'm'.TAEMINInstead of just leaving it like that, TAEMIN decided to let the world know about his mistake in an adorable way.

TAEMIN drew an arrow under his scribble and wrote, "I messed it up."TAEMINUpon noticing this, TAEMIN's fans left comments such as, "How cute!", "Haha I can hear him saying that aloud!", "Cute x 19930718!" and so on.

(Credit= 'shinee' Instagram, 'SHINeeUSAForums' 'superm' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992