[SBS Star] SuperM TAEMIN Misspells a Word on His Poster & This Is What He Writes Under It

TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SuperM/SHINee misspelled a word on a poster and cutely shared the fact with fans.On October 4, SuperM made its grand debut with a powerful title track 'Jopping'.To celebrate this meaningful day, SM Entertainment displayed a huge poster of the members in public in Los Angeles, the United States.Over this poster, each member signed an autograph and short message to fans.TAEMIN's message said, "We are coming! We will show you!"But what caught more attention than his initial message was a scribble and writing in the middle of his message.It turned out TAEMIN had written two 'm's for "coming" and scribbled over one 'm'.Instead of just leaving it like that, TAEMIN decided to let the world know about his mistake in an adorable way.TAEMIN drew an arrow under his scribble and wrote, "I messed it up."Upon noticing this, TAEMIN's fans left comments such as, "How cute!", "Haha I can hear him saying that aloud!", "Cute x 19930718!" and so on.(Credit= 'shinee' Instagram, 'SHINeeUSAForums' 'superm' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)