SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Admits Her Relationship with Jung Daeun
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Admits Her Relationship with Jung Daeun

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.08 11:20 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Admits Her Relationship with Jung Daeun
Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee has admitted to the rumors that she is currently dating a woman.

On October 7, Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun held a live broadcast via Hahn's Instagram account and admitted their romantic relationship.
Hahn Seohee, Jung DaeunDuring the live broadcast, Hahn Seohee received a comment that reads, "Are you guys just pretending?".

To this, Hahn Seohee said, "The answers are all out there and yet people still deny it so... I don't know."

Jung Daeun said, "I winked because you guys asked me to wink if we are dating. I blinked twice because you guys said to blink twice if we are dating."

Hahn Seohee then explained that they have been dating each other longer than people think.
Hahn Seohee, Jung DaeunEarlier this week, photos of Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun from their trip to Vietnam sparked dating rumors of the two.
Hahn Seohee, Jung DaeunAt the time, Hahn Seohee denied the rumors stating that Jung Daeun is a close unnie of hers that she has known for years.

(Credit= 'cvors' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992