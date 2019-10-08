[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Admits Her Relationship with Jung Daeun

Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee has admitted to the rumors that she is currently dating a woman.On October 7, Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun held a live broadcast via Hahn's Instagram account and admitted their romantic relationship.During the live broadcast, Hahn Seohee received a comment that reads, "Are you guys just pretending?".To this, Hahn Seohee said, "The answers are all out there and yet people still deny it so... I don't know."Jung Daeun said, "I winked because you guys asked me to wink if we are dating. I blinked twice because you guys said to blink twice if we are dating."Hahn Seohee then explained that they have been dating each other longer than people think.Earlier this week, photos of Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun from their trip to Vietnam sparked dating rumors of the two.At the time, Hahn Seohee denied the rumors stating that Jung Daeun is a close unnie of hers that she has known for years.(Credit= 'cvors' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)(SBS Star)