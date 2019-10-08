SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Unexpectedly Appears at One Cafe in Busan & Fans Scream in Excitement
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Unexpectedly Appears at One Cafe in Busan & Fans Scream in Excitement

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.08 10:50
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Unexpectedly Appears at One Cafe in Busan & Fans Scream in Excitement
K-pop artist Kang Daniel was spotted at one café in Gwangalli, Busan.

In the afternoon of October 5, Kang Daniel attended an opening party of a fashion brand at SHINSEGAE Centum City Department Store, Busan.Kang DanielA lot of fans expected to see Kang Daniel around Busan after the event, but nobody knew where he would go.

When the event was over, fans left the department store hoping to bump into Kang Daniel at a place where they were about to go.

It turned out fans who decided to check out a café in Gwangalli made the best decision in their entire life, because that was where Kang Daniel headed to.Kang DanielSome of them happened to be having some coffee at the exact café where Kang Daniel went to while some were still lucky enough to see him from outside.

At that time, Kang Daniel was with a bunch of staff as well as cameras.

According to fans, Kang Daniel was smiling throughout the shooting, seeming like he was enjoying himself.

Fans in Gwangalli were super thrilled to see Kang Daniel at an unexpected place and time.Kang DanielKang Daniel(Credit= Online Community, 'birds__cloud' 'oruruno' Twitter, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
