[SBS Star] Billie Eilish Shuts Down Mean Reactions to Her Potential Collaboration with BTS
Published 2019.10.08 10:32 View Count
American singer Billie Eilish asked her fans to stop giving mean reactions when she was talking about a potential collaboration with K-pop boy group BTS.

Recently, Billie Eilish took part in Austin City Limits Music Festival, which is currently taking place at Zilker Park, Austin, Texas.

Before her performance, Billie Eilish sat down for a quick interview with a radio station, where she asked her fans who she should collaborate with in the future.
Billie EilishOne of the fans in the audience shouted, "BTS!", and Billie Eilish smiled and responded to the fan, "Should I?"

In response, many fans cheered while some shouted, "No!"
Billie EilishSeemed surprised, Billie Eilish quickly hushed fans by saying, "Stop! Oh my God. That's so mean!"

She went on, "I'll listen to them. They (BTS members) are very nice. They've said some very nice things about me."

As we all know, BTS' JUNGKOOK is one of the biggest fan of Billie Eilish―named her as one of his favorites artists of all time, and posted her song 'Bad Guy' lip sync on the group's Twitter.
 
Upon seeing the interview clip, fans commented, "That was so rude.", "I love that she immediately silenced the crowd.", "I adore both of them so much.", and more.

(Credit= 'Steph_In_Texas' Twitter, 'billieeilish' Instagram, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
