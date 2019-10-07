[SBS Star] NAYEON Shares a Sweet Reason Why She Does Not Perform This Part of 'YES or YES' Dance

K-pop girl group TWICE's member NAYEON shared the sweetest reason why she does not perform one particular part of 'YES or YES' choreography.A few months ago, NAYEON took time to speak to fans through a live broadcast.During this live broadcast, NAYEON gave her answer to a question that fans had been wanting to know for a long time.The question was, "Why are you the only one who doesn't swing arms about in the air in the second verse of 'YES or YES'?"NAYEON said, "I know a lot of you are wondering why I skip the part of the dance in 'YES or YES' where JIHYO sings. That's actually something that I've been wanting to explain for ages. I just didn't have a chance to talk about it until now."She continued, "Okay, here it is. JIHYO is behind me then, and if I put my arms up, I would completely block JIHYO. That's why I keep my arms down unlike others."Upon discovering this new fact, fans left comments such as, "That's so considerate of her.", "How sweet! You are an angel, NAYEON.", "Awww! This melts my heart." and so on.(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE, '트트잘' YouTube/Online Community, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)