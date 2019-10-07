SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul's Cute & Handsome Past Photos Catch the Eye of Many
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul's Cute & Handsome Past Photos Catch the Eye of Many

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.07 17:41 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neuls Cute & Handsome Past Photos Catch the Eye of Many
Actor Kang Ha Neul's cute and handsome past photos are attracting a lot of people's attention.

Recently, one fan shared a compilation of Kang Ha Neul's graduation photos as well as a photo of him when he had just entered the adulthood.

Along with these photos, the fan wrote, "Guys, Kang Ha Neul is the perfect example of 'a person who grew up well'. Just take a look at these photos before you say anything. I bet nobody would be able to disagree with me after that."

The post started with a photo of Kang Ha Neul's elementary school graduation photo where he looked adorable with his chubby face and body.

But then he lost a drastic amount of weight in middle school, and that was when his beauty started to shine.

From that moment until he became an adult, there was not a single moment when he looked bad.

Take a look at these photos of Kang Ha Neul and see if you also think he is 'a person who grew up well'.

1. Elementary school graduation photo
Kang Ha Neul2. Middle School graduation photos
Kang Ha NeulKang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul3. High School graduation photos
Kang Ha NeulKang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul4. When he had just turned 18
Kang Ha Neul5. NowKang Ha Neul(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992