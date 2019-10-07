[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul's Cute & Handsome Past Photos Catch the Eye of Many

Actor Kang Ha Neul's cute and handsome past photos are attracting a lot of people's attention.Recently, one fan shared a compilation of Kang Ha Neul's graduation photos as well as a photo of him when he had just entered the adulthood.Along with these photos, the fan wrote, "Guys, Kang Ha Neul is the perfect example of 'a person who grew up well'. Just take a look at these photos before you say anything. I bet nobody would be able to disagree with me after that."The post started with a photo of Kang Ha Neul's elementary school graduation photo where he looked adorable with his chubby face and body.But then he lost a drastic amount of weight in middle school, and that was when his beauty started to shine.From that moment until he became an adult, there was not a single moment when he looked bad.Take a look at these photos of Kang Ha Neul and see if you also think he is 'a person who grew up well'.(Credit= Online Community, SBS funE)(SBS Star)