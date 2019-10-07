[SBS Star] MOMOLAND Nancy to Join a Filipino Drama as the Female Lead

Nancy of K-pop girl group MOMOLAND is confirmed to make her acting debut with an upcoming Filipino drama.On October 4, Filipino news outlet Rappler reported that Nancy will be making her official actress debut as the female lead in upcoming Filipino drama series, 'Soulmate'.Nancy will be starring in the drama alongside Filipino-Australian actor James Reid, who is also known for his talents as a musician, actor, and model.Although there isn't much information given about the upcoming drama series, but Nancy and James Reid will reportedly be taking the lead roles.Meanwhile, 'Soulmate' is expected to be aired in 2020 in the Philippines.(Credit= 'dreamscapeph' Instagram)(SBS Star)