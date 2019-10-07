SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Krystal Confirms to Join a New Romance Film
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Krystal Confirms to Join a New Romance Film

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.07 16:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Krystal Confirms to Join a New Romance Film
Krystal of K-pop girl group f(x) has confirmed to join a new romance film.

On October 5, it was revealed that Krystal will be taking part in a new film titled 'Sweet and Sour' (literal translation).

The film's production company announced, "We are happy to announce that Krystal has confirmed to join 'Sweet and Sour' that will be directed by director Lee Gye-byuk."KrystalIn 'Sweet and Sour', two characters (actor Jang Ki Yong and actress Chae Soo Bin) fall in love at first sight and soon begin dating each other.

However, they happen to become more and more distant after Jang Ki Yong's character starts a new job.

Krystal will play the role of a character who Jang Ki Yong's character meets and befriends at his new workplace.KrystalAlthough Krystal has acted in a number of dramas including 'High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged' (2011), 'The Heirs' (2013), 'Prison Playbook' (2017), 'Player'(2018) and more, she has never been in a commercial film before.

'Sweet and Sour' will mark Krystal's first-ever commercial film to act in.KrystalMeanwhile, the film is scheduled to kick off shooting before the end of the year.

(Credit= 'vousmevoyez' 'juanxkui' 'soobinms' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992