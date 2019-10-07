SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] One ARMY Recipient of 'BTS JIMIN Scholarship' Shares Photo Online
[SBS Star] One ARMY Recipient of 'BTS JIMIN Scholarship' Shares Photo Online

Published 2019.10.07 16:15 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] One ARMY Recipient of BTS JIMIN Scholarship Shares Photo Online
One student ARMY (K-pop boy group BTS' fan club) received a scholarship from funds donated by the group's member JIMIN.

Back in April, JIMIN donated 100 million won (approximately 88,000 dollars) to his hometown Busan's Office of Education.
JIMINAs JIMIN hoped his donation to be used for students in Busan, the Office of Education provided food expenses, student welfare, student council activities, and supported students from low-income families.
JIMINOne student in Busan, who also happened to be a loyal BTS fan, was one of the recipients of this 'BTS JIMIN scholarship' and shared her story on Twitter.

Along with a photo of the scholarship certificate, she wrote, "Getting a scholarship from my singer," with a hashtag that says, "An experience that 90% of my Twitter mutuals would not have."
JIMINThe certificate states that the student was awarded the scholarship for being a model student with a sincere attitude and upright character.

Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a concert in Saudi Arabia on October 11 (local time).

(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
