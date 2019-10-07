[SBS Star] One ARMY Recipient of 'BTS JIMIN Scholarship' Shares Photo Online

One student ARMY (K-pop boy group BTS' fan club) received a scholarship from funds donated by the group's member JIMIN.Back in April, JIMIN donated 100 million won (approximately 88,000 dollars) to his hometown Busan's Office of Education.As JIMIN hoped his donation to be used for students in Busan, the Office of Education provided food expenses, student welfare, student council activities, and supported students from low-income families.One student in Busan, who also happened to be a loyal BTS fan, was one of the recipients of this 'BTS JIMIN scholarship' and shared her story on Twitter.Along with a photo of the scholarship certificate, she wrote, "Getting a scholarship from my singer," with a hashtag that says, "An experience that 90% of my Twitter mutuals would not have."The certificate states that the student was awarded the scholarship for being a model student with a sincere attitude and upright character.Meanwhile, BTS is scheduled to resume its world stadium tour 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF' with a concert in Saudi Arabia on October 11 (local time).(Credit= Online Community, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)