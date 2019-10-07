SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Here Is Why GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok Did Not Have a Wedding Ceremony
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Here Is Why GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok Did Not Have a Wedding Ceremony

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.07 14:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Here Is Why GUMMY & Cho Jung Seok Did Not Have a Wedding Ceremony
Singer GUMMY shared why her and her husband actor Cho Jung Seok did not have a wedding ceremony.

On October 4 episode of xtvN's television show 'Love at First Song', the cast held an audition to select suitable candidates for a duet performance.

After a round of audition, one female contestant revealed that she was a huge fan of GUMMY.Love at First SongIn response to her remark, singer Sung Si-kyung playfully asked the fan, "Okay, if both your duet partner and GUMMY were drowning, who would you save?"

When the female contestant was struggling to answer the question, GUMMY helped her out.

GUMMY commented, "Don't worry. There is someone who'll save me.", indirectly mentioning Cho Jung Seok.GUMMYThen, songwriter Yoon Sang asked, "Speaking of which, why did you and Jung Seok skip a wedding ceremony?"

GUMMY gave her honest answer, "I didn't want to have a wedding ceremony. I wasn't sure who to invite and not."

She continued, "I was like, 'Why stress about it? I might as well not have a wedding ceremony.' So, that's how we ended up not having a wedding ceremony at all."Love at First SongAfter about five years of dating each other, GUMMY and Cho Jung Seok tied the knot last October.

(Credit= xtvN Love at First Song, C-JeS Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992