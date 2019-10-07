SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Names the Role of His Lifetime
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Names the Role of His Lifetime

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.07 14:45 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Names the Role of His Lifetime
Actor Gong Yoo named his role in his 2016 drama 'Guardian: the Lonely and the Great God' as the role of his lifetime.

On October 4 episode of KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly', Gong Yoo and actress Jung Yu-mi sat down for an interview about their upcoming film 'Kim Ji-young, Born 1982'.

During the interview, Gong Yoo was being asked to choose the role of his lifetime among the projects he has been in.
Entertainment WeeklyGong Yoo said, "The first thing that comes to my mind when I heard 'role of my lifetime' is 'Guardian'."

He continued, "The drama allowed me to show a lot of different things. As an actor, I was able to show a variety of sides including seriousness, affection, sentimental sadness, and even comedy."
Entertainment WeeklyHe then jokingly added, "Also, I was a god. At that point in time, I felt like I had the whole world in my hands."
Entertainment WeeklyIn 'Guardian', Gong Yoo played the role of 'Kim Shin', a centuries-old goblin who is lonely and weary of his immortal life, destined to find a human bride to end his life.

(Credit= Management Soop, KBS Entertainment Weekly)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992