[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Denies Rumors About Dating a Woman

Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee, who is known for her connection to YG Entertainment artists' drug controversies, denied rumors that she is currently dating a woman.On October 5, rumors claiming that Hahn Seohee is currently in a romantic relationship with Jung Daeun, who is known for her past appearance on a TV program called, 'Allzzang Generation 7', began to surface online.The rumors of the two started after both Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun shared photos of them on a vacation in Vietnam on their Instagram accounts.Hahn also shared a photo of Jung Daeun tying her shoelaces with the caption, "I see the effort, but that's it. I'm not going to fall for you. Sorry, unnie."However, Hahn Seohee quickly denied her dating rumors with Jung Daeun with another social media post, saying, "I understand what you all want, but we're not in that sort of relationship at all. Please stop connecting us."(Credit= 'cvors' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)(SBS Star)