SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Denies Rumors About Dating a Woman
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Denies Rumors About Dating a Woman

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.07 11:39 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hahn Seohee Denies Rumors About Dating a Woman
Former singer trainee Hahn Seohee, who is known for her connection to YG Entertainment artists' drug controversies, denied rumors that she is currently dating a woman.

On October 5, rumors claiming that Hahn Seohee is currently in a romantic relationship with Jung Daeun, who is known for her past appearance on a TV program called, 'Allzzang Generation 7', began to surface online.
Hahn Seohee and Jung DaeunThe rumors of the two started after both Hahn Seohee and Jung Daeun shared photos of them on a vacation in Vietnam on their Instagram accounts.
Hahn Seohee and Jung DaeunHahn also shared a photo of Jung Daeun tying her shoelaces with the caption, "I see the effort, but that's it. I'm not going to fall for you. Sorry, unnie."
Hahn Seohee and Jung DaeunHowever, Hahn Seohee quickly denied her dating rumors with Jung Daeun with another social media post, saying, "I understand what you all want, but we're not in that sort of relationship at all. Please stop connecting us."

(Credit= 'cvors' 'hxxsxxhee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992