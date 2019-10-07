[SBS Star] Song Hye Kyo Updates Instagram with Hauntingly Beautiful Photos of Herself

Actress Song Hye Kyo made a long-awaited return on social media with new photos of herself.On October 5, Song Hye Kyo took her personal Instagram account to share a series of new pictures of herself from a photo shoot.Along with the stunning new photos, Song Hye Kyo simply tagged the brand as well as the photographer who took part in the photo shoot.This was Song Hye Kyo's first social media update since June.Back in June, actor Song Joong Ki filed for divorce against Song Hye Kyo, and they became legally divorced in the following month.After the divorce, both Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki have continued their respective activities.(Credit= 'kyo1122' Instagram)(SBS Star)