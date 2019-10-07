[SBS Star] Tiffany Young Reveals the Only Thing Kim Jong-kook Does in LA

Tiffany Young of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation revealed that the only thing singer Kim Jong-kook does when he is in Los Angeles, the United States is to go to the gym with his male friends.On October 6 episode of SBS television show 'Running Man', Tiffany Young made a guest appearance.During the opening, Tiffany Young said she recently purchased a house in LA.As soon as the cast members of 'Running Man' heard "LA", they asked, "LA is like Jong-kook's second hometown. Have you ever seen him around?"Tiffany Young answered, "We have a mutual friend. So, I know the place where he always stays when he visits the city."HAHA playfully responded, "We believe he has a daughter in LA and that's why he goes there so often. Have you seen his daughter around at all?"Then, Kim Jong-kook raised his voice, "What are you seriously talking about? I have no daughter in LA!"He continued, "Do you realize some people actually believe that I have a daughter in LA because of you?"Kim Jong-kook's agitated response made the cast as well as guests burst into laughter.After joining the laugh, Tiffany Young said, "Well, as far as I know, Jong-kook only works out at the gym with his male friends while in LA."(Credit= SBS Running Man, 'tiffanyyoungofficial' 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)