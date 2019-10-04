SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Expresses His Wish to Collaborate with IU
[SBS Star] EXO CHEN Expresses His Wish to Collaborate with IU

Published 2019.10.04
K-pop boy group EXO's vocalist CHEN shared his hope to collaborate with singer-songwriter IU in the future.

On October 4 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', CHEN was invited to join the talk.
CHEN, Choi Hwa-jungDuring the show, one listener sent in the text, "I think CHEN's voice fits very well with IU's voice. Please collaborate with her in the future."

To this, CHEN responded, "This is a comment that I also wish for."
CHEN, Choi Hwa-jungHe then showed his admiration for IU as a fellow artist, saying, "As I was preparing for my solo album, I listened to IU's songs a lot and learned from them."
CHEN, IUMeanwhile, CHEN released his second solo mini album 'Dear my dear' on October 1, and has been busy with promotional activities.

