[SBS Star] Yoona Makes Everybody Speechless with Her Goddess-like Appearance
[SBS Star] Yoona Makes Everybody Speechless with Her Goddess-like Appearance

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.04 16:15 View Count
[SBS Star] Yoona Makes Everybody Speechless with Her Goddess-like Appearance
Singer/actress Yoona's beauty stole the heart of everybody.

On October 3, Yoona attended the opening ceremony of the '24th Busan International Film Festival'.

When Yoona arrived in her van and stepped on the red carpet, all eyes turned to her.

This was because Yoona looked astonishingly beautiful.YoonaYoona's extreme gorgeousness is not a new fact, but her light yellow chiffon dress definitely made her shine even more on this day.

Her pale skin and long slim body well-matched the color and design of the dress.

Yoona pulled the dress off unbelievably well that she looked flawless in every single way.YoonaAfter Yoona's photos from this event were posted online, a lot of people commented, "Yoona instantly took my breath away.", "It did not even take me a second to fall in love with her.", "She's a goddess for sure." and so on.

(Credit= Baik Seung-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
