[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA's Recent Encounter Melts Fans' Heart
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA's Recent Encounter Melts Fans' Heart

Published 2019.10.04
Two talented Thai artists in the K-pop scene, BAMBAM of GOT7 and LISA of BLACKPINK, recently had a friendly reunion!

On October 3, both BAMBAM and LISA attended a mobile company's promotional event that was held in Bangkok, Thailand.
BAMBAM, LISADuring the event, BAMBAM was on stage first before LISA joined him, and they both greeted each other and shared a microphone for their answers.
BAMBAM, LISABAMBAM, LISABAMBAM and LISA are known to be childhood best friends, being in the same dance crew at their young age before making debut as a K-pop singer.
BAMBAM, LISABAMBAM, LISAUpon seeing their latest encounter, fans commented, "Friendship goals!", "They must be so proud of each other.", "Can't ask for more. Love them so much!", and more.

(Credit= 'sweetie_bam' 'seethelightx_' Twitter, Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
