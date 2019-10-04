[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM & BLACKPINK LISA's Recent Encounter Melts Fans' Heart

Two talented Thai artists in the K-pop scene, BAMBAM of GOT7 and LISA of BLACKPINK, recently had a friendly reunion!On October 3, both BAMBAM and LISA attended a mobile company's promotional event that was held in Bangkok, Thailand.During the event, BAMBAM was on stage first before LISA joined him, and they both greeted each other and shared a microphone for their answers.BAMBAM and LISA are known to be childhood best friends, being in the same dance crew at their young age before making debut as a K-pop singer.Upon seeing their latest encounter, fans commented, "Friendship goals!", "They must be so proud of each other.", "Can't ask for more. Love them so much!", and more.(Credit= 'sweetie_bam' 'seethelightx_' Twitter, Online Community)(SBS Star)