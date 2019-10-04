SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Claudia Kim Reportedly Getting Married This Winter; Agency Confirms
[SBS Star] Claudia Kim Reportedly Getting Married This Winter; Agency Confirms

Published 2019.10.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Claudia Kim Reportedly Getting Married This Winter; Agency Confirms
'Avengers: Age of Ultron', 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' actress Claudia Kim(Soo Hyun) is getting married this winter.

On October 4, it was reported that Claudia Kim planned to marry her non-celebrity boyfriend Matthew Shampine(Cha Min-geun) this December.
Claudia Kim, Ezra MillerFollowing the report, Claudia Kim's management agency Culture Depot stated, "Claudia Kim will be getting married to the person she is currently dating on December 14 at the Shilla, Seoul."

The agency continued, "She will continue to put in her full effort as an actress following her marriage. We ask for your warm support and blessings."
Claudia Kim, Matthew ShampineBack in August, Claudia Kim confirmed her relationship with Matthew Shampine, the Korean-American general manager of NYC-based company WeWork.

(Credit= Walt Disney Company Korea, Warner Bros. Korea, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
