[SBS Star] Jung Hae In's Brother Shares How Much the Actor Made a Positive Impact on His Life
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.04
Actor Jung Hae In's 7-year younger brother shared why he has so much respect for the actor.

On October 3 episode of MBC's television show 'How Do You Play', entertainer Ro Hong Chul was seen on a trip to Jeju Island.

While on his trip, Ro Hong Chul found out that Jung Hae In was also in Jeju Island with his younger brother and friend, and went to meet them at a bar.Jung Hae InAfter happily greeting each other, Ro Hong Chul asked Jung Hae In if he was having a good time on the island.

Jung Hae In smiled and responded, "I went surfing for the first time. It was a bit scary, because I have aquaphobia. But after surfing, we went to get some food and it was absolutely delicious. I've never had that much of cutlassfish before."Jung Hae InThen, Ro Hong Chul turned to Jung Hae In's younger brother and asked him if he could share a few words about the actor.

Jung Hae In's younger brother said, "Even if Hae In wasn't a member of my family, I still would definitely say that he is one of the greatest people I know."Jung Hae In's brotherHe continued, "Hae In has guided my life in positive ways; he taught me how to lead my life, what sort of attitude I should have, how I should treat and love others.

He added, "I respect him a lot. I honestly love everything about him. He is an incredible person."Jung Hae In's brother(Credit= MBC How Do You Play, 'jeonghaejoon' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
