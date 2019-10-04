[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares How Much She Involves in Her Own Styling

"I HAD A BIG VISION": #Jennie Kim of #BLACKPINK says she knew what she wanted for her solo style. She works with a stylist, but also brings her own ideas to the table. pic.twitter.com/wITtKWmuJp — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) October 2, 2019

JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she involves in her own styling many times.On October 3, AP Entertainment dropped JENNIE's short interview clip that was taken in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.During the interview, JENNIE was asked how involved she was in choosing her own outfits for her various BLACKPINK activities including music video shootings and concerts.JENNIE said, "Sometimes, it would be something I've never tried, or I don't know where to head to. So my stylist would help me out on that."She continued, "But regarding my solo stuff, I have big vision for it, so I would send my stylist some photos and stuff and ask, 'How does this look?'. And it worked out well."Ever since her debut as a BLACKPINK member in 2016, JENNIE has been known for not only as a talented singer/rapper, but also as an up-and-coming fashion icon of the nation.(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'APEntertainment' Twitter)(SBS Star)