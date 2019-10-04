SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares How Much She Involves in Her Own Styling
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares How Much She Involves in Her Own Styling

Published 2019.10.04
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BLACKPINK JENNIE Shares How Much She Involves in Her Own Styling
JENNIE of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK revealed that she involves in her own styling many times.

On October 3, AP Entertainment dropped JENNIE's short interview clip that was taken in Paris, France, during Paris Fashion Week.
JENNIEDuring the interview, JENNIE was asked how involved she was in choosing her own outfits for her various BLACKPINK activities including music video shootings and concerts.
JENNIEJENNIE said, "Sometimes, it would be something I've never tried, or I don't know where to head to. So my stylist would help me out on that."

She continued, "But regarding my solo stuff, I have big vision for it, so I would send my stylist some photos and stuff and ask, 'How does this look?'. And it worked out well."
JENNIEJENNIEEver since her debut as a BLACKPINK member in 2016, JENNIE has been known for not only as a talented singer/rapper, but also as an up-and-coming fashion icon of the nation.
 
(Credit= 'jennierubyjane' Instagram, 'APEntertainment' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
