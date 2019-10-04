SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Confirms to Star in a New Film as a Soccer Coach
Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.04
Actor Park Seo Jun is going to turn into a soccer coach in his new film.

On October 3, it was revealed that Park Seo Jun will be joining a new film titled 'Dream' (working title).

The film's production company announced, "We are happy to announce that Park Seo Jun has confirmed to lead 'Dream'. He will play the role of a soccer coach."Park Seo Jun'Dream' will depict a story of a character named 'Yoon Hong-dae' (Park Seo Jun), a professional soccer player who is taking disciplinary probation after being unexpectedly involved in one incident.

While on disciplinary probation, Yoon Hong-dae somehow ends up becoming a coach of an amateur soccer team consisting of players who have zero experience in playing soccer.

Despite their lack of experience, the players are passionate and ambitious enough to dream of playing for the World Cup one day.Park Seo JunThe film will be directed by director Lee Byung-hun, who directed the hit film 'Extreme Job' (2018) as well as this year's drama 'Melo Dramatic'.

'Dream' is scheduled to start filming in 2020.Park Seo Jun(Credit= 'bn_sj2013' 'hongjanghyun' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
