[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Shares How He Feels About Filming a Drama with Yang Se Jong & Seolhyun
[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Shares How He Feels About Filming a Drama with Yang Se Jong & Seolhyun

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.02 18:12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Shares How He Feels About Filming a Drama with Yang Se Jong & Seolhyun
Actor Woo Do Hwan shared how he felt when he first found out that he was going to be working with actor Yang Se Jong and Seolhyun of K-pop girl group AOA for his new project.

On October 2, Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong and Seolhyun attended a press conference for JTBC's upcoming drama 'My Country'.Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong and SeolhyunDuring the press conference, Woo Do Hwan revealed why he decided to join the drama.

Woo Do Hwan said, "At a meeting with the director and scriptwriters, I learned how exactly they wanted the drama to go, and it was exactly the way I had imagined it."Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong and SeolhyunThe actor continued, "I really liked the fact that I was able to work with such great actors/actresses as well. I thought, 'If I miss this opportunity to work with them, I'm probably not going to get the same one for at least several years. I've got to take this offer.'"

He added, "Also, Se Jong and I are the same age and made debut around the same time. I believed we could demonstrate a great chemistry together."Woo Do Hwan, Yang Se Jong and SeolhyunMeanwhile, 'My Country' is scheduled to air its first episode on October 4.

(Credit= JTBC My Country)

(SBS Star) 
