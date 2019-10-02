SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Inkigayo' Appoints MONSTA X MINHYUK·NCT JAEHYUN·APRIL NAEUN as New Hosts
[SBS Star] 'Inkigayo' Appoints MONSTA X MINHYUK·NCT JAEHYUN·APRIL NAEUN as New Hosts

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.02 17:28
Three members of K-pop groups―MINHYUK of MONSTA X, JAEHYUN of NCT and NAEUN of APRIL will soon be hosting 'Inkigayo' together.

On October 2, the production team of SBS' music show 'Inkigayo' announced that MINHYUK, JAEHYUN and NAEUN will be the show's new hosts from October 20.MINHYUK, JAEHYUN, NAEUNAt the moment, MINGYU of SEVENTEEN and actress Shin Eun Soo are the hosts of 'Inkigayo'.

As 'Inkigayo' is airing a special episode on October 13, the current hosts are planned to step down from the show on October 6.MINGYU and Shin Eun SooFollowing the announcement, fans expressed their excitement to check out MINHYUK, JAEHYUN and NAEUN's chemistry.

As all three stars have some hosting experience, fans believe that they not only will make great hosts, but also will be able to add more fun to the show.MINHYUK, JAEHYUN, NAEUN(Credit= 'official.april' 'nct127' 'su1023_' Instagram, 'pledis_17' 'OfficialMonstaX' Twitter)

(SBS Star) 
