[SBS Star] 5 Actors Who Will Hit 40 in 2 Years but Look Incredibly Young
[SBS Star] 5 Actors Who Will Hit 40 in 2 Years but Look Incredibly Young

Published 2019.10.02 17:41

There is one thing that most of the celebrities have in common―they look way younger than they actually are.

Some say that it is because they utilize every possible method such as intensive facial, massage, and even surgery to stay young, but there are some people who simply do not age.

Without any given information, most people would probably assume that they are still in their 20s or early 30s at best.

These five celebrities in particular are so much more than just younger-looking vampires since their amazing acting skills are also one of the many reasons why people love them.

There is not a single role that they cannot pull off whether it is a character from a drama or a film, and they garner a tremendous attention every time they make a comeback.

Let's check out the recent pictures of these five talented actors and admire their ageless beauty!

1. Chang Na-ra
Chang Na-ra
2. Lee Dong Wook
Lee Dong Wook
3. Gang Dong Won
Gang Dong Won
4. Han Ye Seul
Han Ye Seul
5. Jun Ji Hyun
Jun Ji Hyun

(SBS Star)  
