SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Make a Great Gryffindor Student
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Make a Great Gryffindor Student

SBS 뉴스

Published 2019.10.02 17:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] 5 Celebrities Who Would Make a Great Gryffindor Student
Anyone who grew up reading the renowned fantasy novel 'Harry Potter' series, must have solved an online quiz once to figure out which house they belong.

Hogwarts, the school that Harry Potter went to have four houses including Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff and each dormitory is known to pursue different values.

Once the students enter the school, they must go through one specific procedure in order to find out their house―sitting under the talking sorting hat.

The sorting hat takes everything into consideration in order to find the best house for the students.

But there is that one kid who does not have to go through the procedure since the qualities and the personality they have are so outstanding and transparent that there is no other house than their own that they could fit in.

When that kid sits on a chair, the sorting hat shouts out the name of a house even before touching their hair.

Over the past few years, there were some celebrities who proved that they have what it takes to be a student of Gryffindor by letting their fans know that they have a good heart, courage and even boldness.

Let's take a closer look at these five celebrities and see if they would make a good fit!

1. Ong Seong-wu
Ong Seong WuOng Seong Wu
2. CHANYEOL of EXO
CHANYEOLCHANYEOL
3. Cha Eun-woo of ASTRO
Cha Eun-wooCha Eun-woo
4. Park Bo Gum
Park Bo GumPark Bo Gum
5. JUNGKOOK of BTS
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK(Credit= Online Community, Blossom Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992