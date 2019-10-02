SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS RM Counts Calories When He Eats?
[SBS Star] BTS RM Counts Calories When He Eats?

Published 2019.10.02
K-pop boy group BTS' member RM put a smile on his fans' faces by cutely putting down his snack after hearing its calories.

Recently, a thread titled, 'RM who knows how to let go of his foods' caught the eyes of many.
RMIn the post, there were short clips of RM which well-captured his overwhelming cuteness.

According to his fans, RM not only has a sweet tooth, but also often loses his control in front of sweet treats.
RMRMHe once even drank honey from the bottle, and is often spotted drinking a chocolate drink.
RMRMBTSSimply, RM usually never says no to anything that is sweet whether it is a cotton candy or coffee.
RMRM went for the chocolate cream puff the minute he saw it just like always, put it in his mouth, then grabbed a handful of them to eat it later.
RMBut as soon as his fellow members started talking about its calories, he slowly dropped three of them on the floor as if he suddenly felt guilty about eating a high-fat snack.
RMRMAfter seeing this video of RM, his fans commented, "I pictured him as a kind of guy who would only drink espresso but I guess I was wrong.", "Now that's just so cute.", "Look at how he drops those cream puffs. I just want to put him in my pocket.", and many more.

(Credit= Online Community, 'BTS' V LIVE, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)     
