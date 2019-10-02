SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ham So-won Cries as She Feels Bad About Jin Hua Having a Hard Time in Korea
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 제보하기

[SBS Star] Ham So-won Cries as She Feels Bad About Jin Hua Having a Hard Time in Korea

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.02 15:49 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Ham So-won Cries as She Feels Bad About Jin Hua Having a Hard Time in Korea
Actress Ham So-won cried her eyes out as she felt bad seeing Jin Hua―her 18-year younger Chinese social media star husband―going through difficulties in Korea.

On October 1 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Taste of Wife', Ham So-won and Jin Hua were seen undergoing endoscopy at a hospital.Jin HuaAfter Ham So-won woke up from anesthesia, she went to see Jin Hua who still was not awake yet.

Ham So-won stared at him for a bit, then suddenly teared up.

While sobbing, she said to Jin Hua, "I know how much you went through after coming to Korea. It must have not been easy. I know, I know. I feel so bad."Ham So-wonLater, Ham So-won explained why she cried so much at the hospital.

Ham So-won said, "As Jin Hua is a lot younger than I am, I had always thought he was healthy. But when I saw him at the hospital lying down on his bed like that, he looked so weak."

She continued, "Then all of a sudden, I thought of all the times when I wasn't nice to him. There were some things that I shouldn't have said to him and felt horrible about that. It broke my heart."Jin Hua and Ham So-wonThis celebrity Korean-Chinese couple started dating each other in 2015, then got married last February.

(Credit= TV CHOSUN Taste of Wife, 'ham_so1' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 남상석|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992