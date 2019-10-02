[SBS Star] Ham So-won Cries as She Feels Bad About Jin Hua Having a Hard Time in Korea

Actress Ham So-won cried her eyes out as she felt bad seeing Jin Hua―her 18-year younger Chinese social media star husband―going through difficulties in Korea.On October 1 episode of TV CHOSUN's television show 'Taste of Wife', Ham So-won and Jin Hua were seen undergoing endoscopy at a hospital.After Ham So-won woke up from anesthesia, she went to see Jin Hua who still was not awake yet.Ham So-won stared at him for a bit, then suddenly teared up.While sobbing, she said to Jin Hua, "I know how much you went through after coming to Korea. It must have not been easy. I know, I know. I feel so bad."Later, Ham So-won explained why she cried so much at the hospital.Ham So-won said, "As Jin Hua is a lot younger than I am, I had always thought he was healthy. But when I saw him at the hospital lying down on his bed like that, he looked so weak."She continued, "Then all of a sudden, I thought of all the times when I wasn't nice to him. There were some things that I shouldn't have said to him and felt horrible about that. It broke my heart."This celebrity Korean-Chinese couple started dating each other in 2015, then got married last February.(Credit= TV CHOSUN Taste of Wife, 'ham_so1' Instagram)(SBS Star)