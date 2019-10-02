[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Hong Gi Builds an Unforgettable Memory with Fans on His Military Enlistment Day

K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi spent a memorable time with fans on the day of his military enlistment.On October 1 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Lee Hong Gi was seen heading to the military training center.After arriving in his van, Lee Hong Gi got out of it and stood in front of hundreds of fans who came to bid farewell to him.As fans commented on his slightly thick clothes, Lee Hong Gi commented with a smile, "Ah yes, I'm feeling pretty hot in these. I thought it would be much colder today."Then, Lee Hong Gi said, "By the way, do you like my military buzz cut? I'm still not used to it. Every time I look at myself in the mirror, I jump in shock."Lee Hong Gi also made sure to remind fans not to worry while he was gone.He said, "I'll be back safely, okay? Don't worry. I'll see you guys soon. Stay healthy!"After exchanging a couple more words with fans, he took some photos together and went around posing in front of their cameras.Following all that, he waved at them and walked into the training center where he would receive basic military training for the next five weeks.Meanwhile, Lee Hong Gi is expected to complete his military service in April 2021.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)