[SBS Star] BTS RM Reminisces the Time When His Mother Gave Him a Thoughtful Gift

RM of K-pop boy group BTS shared a story of a moment that changed his life forever.In the latest episode of BTS' Weverse-exclusive documentary series 'BRING THE SOUL: DOCU-SERIES', the members of BTS took moments to share their thoughts about 'LOVE YOURSELF' tour coming to an end.During his interview, RM shared a special memory before his debut as a member of BTS, and ordinary boy named Kim Namjoon with big dreams and aspirations to become an artist.RM broached to talk, "Everyone has snapshots of memories in their heads," and said, "My mom bought me a PG48."He continued, "It's a microphone, and it costs about 45 dollars. She said she won't buy it, but she surprised me, bought it for me secretly. She said, 'Alright, do what you really want to do.' I remember that."He then explained, "I think that moment was the start of my happiness. I think getting into music was the happiest moment. The moment I started this."Upon seeing this interview clip of RM, fans commented, "Thank you, Namjoon's mom. You are the real MVP.", "Mother of the century.", "This story melts my heart. I'm not crying.", and more.(Credit= BTS Weverse, Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)