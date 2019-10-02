[SBS Star] Ong Seong-wu with His Baby Cousin Melts Fans' Hearts

Actor Ong Seong-wu with his baby cousin is making fans go, "Awww!"On October 1, some photos of Ong Seong-wu at a recent family gathering were posted online.The photos showed a little boy around 4 years old talking to Ong Seong-wu next to him.While the boy talked to him, Ong Seong-wu looked at him with loving eyes, which told how much Ong Seong-wu adored him.It also looked like the boy liked Ong Seong-wu and enjoyed his company very much.It is said that the boy is Ong Seong-wu's baby cousin.The photos quickly spread online, and their sweet moment brought a smile to many.Under these photos, fans left comments such as, "This is the best thing I've seen today!", "Can I please be that boy for a day?", "Can't stop smiling. This is just too cute!" and so on.Meanwhile, Ong Seong-wu is making his big screen debut with a musical film 'Life Is Beautiful' (working title).The shooting for 'Life Is Beautiful' is scheduled to kick off this month.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)