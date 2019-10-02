[SBS Star] Park Ki Woong Reveals ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's Real Personality

Actor Park Ki Woong shared what Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO's personality is like.On October 1, Park Ki Woong sat down for a press interview at one café in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul.During the talk, Park Ki Woong mentioned working with Cha Eun-woo in MBC's historical drama 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong'.Park Ki Woong said, "Eun-woo is such a friendly guy. He always works hard as well. I honestly can only say good things about him."He continued, "Our drama has ended, but he still texts me every now and then. His texts are filled with cuteness. He is so lovable."Then, Park Ki Woong talked about filming a scene where him and Cha Eun-woo were having an argument.Park Ki Woong said, "I totally had gone into my character that I got way too emotional. I ended up crying and Eun-woo burst into tears after he saw me crying."He added, "We couldn't help ourselves from crying for ages. It took a while until we got back to filming that scene."Meanwhile, the last episode of 'New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong' was broadcast on September 26.(Credit= MBC New Historian Goo Hae-ryeong)(SBS Star)