[SBS Star] The Members of TWICE Share Secrets to Their Great Teamwork
[SBS Star] The Members of TWICE Share Secrets to Their Great Teamwork

Lee Narin

Published 2019.10.01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Members of TWICE Share Secrets to Their Great Teamwork
K-pop girl group TWICE members shared secrets to their excellent teamwork that they have maintained for the last four years.

On October 1, the eight members of TWICE―MOMO, TZUYU, CHAEYOUNG, NAYEON, SANA, DAHYEON, JEONGYEON and JIHYO guested on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.TWICEDuring the talk, one listener asked a question to TWICE, "So, you guys have worked together for almost four years already. We all know maintaining teamwork isn't as easy as it sounds. How do you guys manage to do it so well though?"

TZUYU answered, "It's important for everyone in the group to have the same attitude about it. I believe as long as everyone is willing to try hard to make it work, it'll certainly work."TWICENAYEON shared her thought as well, "We are all very honest; we never hide our feelings. We are also good at expressing ourselves in whatever the situation that we are in. Whether we're feeling upset or grateful, we'd always let each other know."

Then, SANA added, "Yes, that's right. We tend to talk to one another a lot."

Lastly, JIHYO said, "You know, there are days when you feel upset, angry or sensitive, right? As we spend most of our time together, we sometimes find each other in a bad mood as well."

She continued, "But because we know them so well, we would generally understand why they're behaving in such ways."TWICEMeanwhile, TWICE has released its eighth mini album 'Feel Special' on September 23.

(Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '1077power' Instagram, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
